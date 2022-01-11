Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 92,906 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,906 shares during the period. Overstock.com accounts for 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

