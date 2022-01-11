Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 20,123 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,123 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

