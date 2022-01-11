Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 8,083 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

