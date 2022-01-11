Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 3,915 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

