Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $259.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

