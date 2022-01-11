Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 134,766 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 224.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

