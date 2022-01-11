Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,674 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

