Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.