Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 20,019 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 120,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

