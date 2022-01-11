Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

