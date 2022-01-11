Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

