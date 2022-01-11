Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RHUHF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

