Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$41.64 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total value of C$134,302.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,187,403.52.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

