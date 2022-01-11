Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

