RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0405 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005915 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

