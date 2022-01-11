RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

