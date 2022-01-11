Robert W. Baird Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $250.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $204.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.87.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

