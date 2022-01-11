Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,058. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

