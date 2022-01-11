Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $510.15.

NYSE:ROP opened at $453.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.93.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

