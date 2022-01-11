Rotork’s (ROR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 395 ($5.36) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.77) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.50) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.49).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 349.20 ($4.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($5.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

