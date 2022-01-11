Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.