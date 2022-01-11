Royal Bank of Canada Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $127.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.13.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion and a PE ratio of -25.08.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

