Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $0.41

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

