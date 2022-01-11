Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 23,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,216,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
