Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 23,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,216,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

