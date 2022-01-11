Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 239.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.