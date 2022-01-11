Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 34,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

NYSE:DGX opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

