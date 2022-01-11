Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.97 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

