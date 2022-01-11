Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 590.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.