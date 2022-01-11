RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.