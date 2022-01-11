Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

