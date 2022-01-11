Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

