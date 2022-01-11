Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

