Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €35.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UN01. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.41 ($40.24).

UN01 stock opened at €40.68 ($46.23) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

