Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 2,316,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $5,092,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 80,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

