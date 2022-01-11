Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

