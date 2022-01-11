Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 536 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,773.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,906.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,791.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

