Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

