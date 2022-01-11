Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.