Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

