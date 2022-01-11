Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.28

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 808912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 7,461.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

