Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

