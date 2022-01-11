Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91.

