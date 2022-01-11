Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. 4,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,407. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.