Scotiabank Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to C$3.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of OCANF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 7,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

