ScPrime Price Hits $2.34 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00005542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $93.97 million and $496,829.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,195,868 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

