Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Trading Down 7.2%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 90,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 529,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Seadrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.