Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

