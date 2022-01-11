Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $786,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 41.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.