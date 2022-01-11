Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $579,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Post by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of POST stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

