Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.91 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

